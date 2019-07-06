People take to Twitter to react to 7.1 SoCal earthquake

Felt the latest quake here in Palm Springs. Strong rolling motion kept going and going - made the water slosh out of the pool. #abc7now @abc7newsbayarea @abc7 pic.twitter.com/iDHgvxBOCR — Ken Miguel (@kenmiguel) July 6, 2019

#EARTHQUAKE Our lights at the #SanJose bureau continued swaying for more than minute. @USGS reports a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit 11 miles from Ridgecrest, CA. Did you feel it? #abc7now pic.twitter.com/UmTAk8YFnL — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) July 6, 2019

EARTHQUAKE! Our house in northwest Fresno was swaying for what felt like more than 10 seconds. Here’s a look at the lamp swinging and the pool sloshing. 😱#abc30insider #abc7now pic.twitter.com/NnYp3MZPP3 — Kimberlee Sakamoto (@KimmieSakamoto) July 6, 2019

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A powerful 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California just a day after a 6.4 struck in the same area.The quake, centered 11 miles from the Ridgecrest area, was followed by several aftershocks.Several took to Twitter to show pool water spilled over, lamps shaking and share what they experienced.