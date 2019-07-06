People take to Twitter to react to 7.1 SoCal earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A powerful 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California just a day after a 6.4 struck in the same area.

The quake, centered 11 miles from the Ridgecrest area, was followed by several aftershocks.

Several took to Twitter to show pool water spilled over, lamps shaking and share what they experienced.






