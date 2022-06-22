Tulare County library offering unique bilingual reading club

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parents, if you have been thinking of introducing your children to a new language, a South Valley library can help.For the first time ever, the Tulare County Public Library is offering a bilingual reading club.'Pequeños Club de Lectura' or 'The Little Reading Club', will give local families the chance to enjoy story time in both English and Spanish.Library Service Specialist, Margarita Lozano, has been working on the pilot program for the last two months.She has already seen over two dozen families register."I think it feels empowering, it makes the parents a little more educated and a little more empowered to give their kids that opportunity so I think that is why families are registering," says Lozano.100 children's books and craft bags will be handed out every third week of the month.The following Friday, an online recording will be released so families can read along.The library hopes to reach 400 families, with children under 5.For librarian Jonathan Waltmire, the goal is getting books in the hands of youngsters."We do encourage early literacy so the sooner the child is able to read and comprehend what they are understanding, it is a better indicator for future success for children," says Waltmire.The library is focusing on providing access to culturally diverse and inclusive resources.The hope is to introduce families to a new language, and for Spanish-speaking households, to keep the native one alive."Being able to read in a language that the family speaks does speak to their history and their culture and that they are able to pass on that language to their children," says Waltmire.The Little Reading Club will happen monthly from now through September.Signups for this month's reading club will be open through this Friday.