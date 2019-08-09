pets

Dog finally adopted after more than 1,000 days at Valley Animal Shelter

After more than 1,000 days at Valley Animal Shelter, Marmaduke the dog, finally found his forever home.

By Paige McIntyre
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After more than 1,000 days at Valley Animal Shelter, Marmaduke the dog, finally found his forever home.

The shelter says Marmaduke came to them without obedience training and was little stubborn, which made it difficult to find him a potential adopter.

So, they decided to take the time to train him and teach him simple commands.



Marmaduke caught on quickly and his personality began to shine.

On day 1,001 of being at the shelter, Marmaduke's potential adopter decided to make it official.

To give him his forever home.

According to the shelter, Marmaduke is thriving in his new home and is showing his adopter how grateful he is to be a part of the family.
