Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Fresno Chaffee Zoo gets first look at new joey

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is getting its first look at a new arrival in the wallabies exhibit.

But you'll have to wait several more months until you can see the little joey hopping around.

Tammar wallabies Alex and Simone have a new joey, and it's just starting to peek its head out this week.

Zoo officials estimate the birth date to be in early September.

You can head to the Roo Walkabout to take see the new joey peering out of its mom's pouch.
