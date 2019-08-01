k-9

Fresno Police needs your help to get more K-9s

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The K-9 unit for the Fresno Police Department is a lot smaller these days and you can help get it back to fully staffed.

The unit is looking to raise money for the replacement of three police K-9s due to the current health of some of the dogs.

K-9 Axel was found deceased last week from a natural phenomenon called torsion while the other two faced career-ending injuries.

K-9 Faris injured his spine and now has a permanent limp and K-9 Cash has a strained ACL that could tear at any moment if he stayed on active duty.

The FPD Chaplaincy has added a section to their website for people to donate online.
