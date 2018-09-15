PETS & ANIMALS

Alligator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
As if heavy winds and massive rain from Hurricane Florence were not enough to worry about, some South Carolina residents now have to be on the lookout for alligators.

Ed Piotrowski caught an alligator taking a leisurely stroll near Myrtle Beach while Florence was pushing through.

Related: Dogs, cats need rescuing due to Florence flooding

Experts said alligators usually deal with extreme weather by hiding out in safe spaces like driveways and porches, which is why this alligator may have been out and about.

