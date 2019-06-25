Get your dogs, cats microchipped for $10 at the CCSPCA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite all the barbecues, fun, and fireworks, the Fourth of July can be a stressful day for our pets.The Central California SPCA has launched it's fifth annual "Microchip Madness" event. You can get your dogs and cats microchipped for $10 per animal.The computer chips are about the size of a grain of rice and implanted under an animal's skin using a procedure similar to a routine vaccination. The chips contain the owner's home address and phone number. If the pet ever gets lost, they can be reunited with their owners as quickly as possible.The promotion runs through July 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SPCA Adoption Center, located off of Hughes Avenue in Southwest Fresno.