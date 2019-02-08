Honeybees can solve math equations, study finds

If you've ever seen a honeycomb, it's clear honeybees know a thing or two about geometry.But did you know they can also solve some simple math equations?In a trial, scientists had 14 bees complete a maze that either led them to sugar water or a bitter liquid.The insects had to either add or subtract from a number of shapes that would end with them getting either the tasty sugar treat or the alternative.Bees were placed through the trial four times to see if they could remember the correct math to get sugar.Researchers say the findings, published this week in "Science Advances", imply that bigger is not always better, as far as brains go.