wild animals

Hungry Lake Tahoe bear wrecks car after getting stuck inside

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A reminder, lock your doors and don't leave food inside your car, or this could happen.

A hungry bear opened the door to an unlocked car in and couldn't get back out.

Sheriff's deputies were able to open the doors and let the hungry fella go, but not before the bear destroyed the inside of the car.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office warned drivers not to leave food in cars as bears forage for food in preparation for hibernation.

"Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear-proof containers!"

They said in their Facebook post:

"BE BEAR AWARE.
The bears are hungry and looking for food as they are getting ready for hibernation. Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear proof containers! This bear got into an unlocked car and couldn't get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him and send him on his way, but not before the bear had done considerable damage to the interior of the car."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimal newsbearanimalsabc7 originalscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
What happens to animals during wildfires?
Rat tears into cheese at a supermarket
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
Tulare councilmember caught street racing at nearly 100 mph: Police
Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting
Madera City Council blocks landlords from evicting residents without cause
Valley in rain deficit for winter season: NWS Hanford
Show More
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why
10-year-old dies after shooting at high school football game
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News