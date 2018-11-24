PETS & ANIMALS

Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the story.

Eyewitness News
SEFFNER, Florida --
An emotional reunion is set to take place between a family from Brooklyn and their long-lost dog.

'Sinatra' once belonged Zion Willis, 16, who died in a gun accident.

Somehow, 'Sinatra' ended up in a Florida neighborhood, where the Verrill family took him in.

The family connected with the Willis' through social media, and confirmed the dog's identity.

'Sinatra' will be returned on Sunday, but it is still a mystery how he traveled 1,200 miles from Brooklyn to Seffner, which is near Tampa.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsanimalsanimalpetslost petfloridaBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Baby surprise: San Diego Zoo ape on birth control has child
Touching moment caught on video of cat reuniting with owner after Camp Fire
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
Fun facts about the turkey pardoning ceremony
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Families in NE Fresno apartment going on no water for fifth day
Police: Man killed by officer at Alabama mall was not the shooter
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
Bullet-ridden NYPD car surprises Philly police
SE Fresno family challenges police officers returning from call to Thanksgiving basketball game
Vacant home engulfed in flames in SE Fresno, neighbors blame homeless
Central Valley residents hope to give new homes to Camp Fire victims
Weeklong deals result in calmer Black Friday experiences
Show More
Veteran Kings County firefighter returns home after Woolsey, Camp Fires
Residents across the Valley hope for snow in Shaver Lake
Rainy season is here, but will the Valley see any of the showers?
Number of unaccounted for from Camp Fire goes down to 475, death toll stands at 84
Festival of Trees aims to help survivors of human trafficking
More News