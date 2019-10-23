rats

Los Angeles even more rat-infested than New York: Pest Control Service

CHICAGO -- Los Angeles is being called the second "Rattiest City" in the U.S., according to pest control service Orkin. It ranked second only to Chicago, which took the number 1 spot for the fifth consecutive time on the company's list.

New York took third place, with San Francisco-Oakland, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia rounding out the top five Rattiest Cities.

The metro regions were ranked by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 2018-2019.

The National Pest Management Association said 24 percent of homeowners report mice infestations specifically in winter, when the rodents seek shelter in warm areas.

Orkin offers some tips to keep your property rat-free, including inspecting the inside and outside of your home for rodent droppings and sealing cracks, holes and other entry points.

They also recommend cleaning up any crumbs and spills immediately.
