animal rescue

Merced man, pet rooster win nationwide PETA contest

A North Valley man is being recognized by the Animal Rights group PETA for his life-saving decision on a local farm.

Felipe Calderon of Merced entered 'Mr. Rooster' into PETA's first ever 'Make Your Chicken a Star' contest.

The bird - also known as 'Gallo' by the family - was rescued when Calderon decided to adopt the animal instead of letting him be killed for food.

The family says the rooster enjoys greeting visitors along with the family dogs and chickens.

Calderon says since the adoption, he's learned how social and wonderful the animal can be.

Mr. Rooster won a feature in PETA's magazine and a gift basket stuffed with toys and treats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmercedpetanimal rescuebirdsanimalspetaanimal rightspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Animal rescue program pairs veterans with PTSD with dogs for free
Meet one of the dogs saving koalas from Australian wildfires
VIDEO: Baby wallabies rescued from Australia fire
Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno sees violent start to new year compared to 2019
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno; second homicide last weekend
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy honored by hometown 3 years after death
Fresno Police ask for help finding driver who killed pedestrian
Valley HS offering new and exciting electives for special educations students
2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure ID'd as La Grange and Merced natives
Show More
Dog rescued from massive house fire finds new home
North Valley hospital enforcing restrictions on visitors during flu season
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Consumer Watch: Eating out could expose you to group of toxic chemicals
43-year-old man identified as central Fresno homicide victim
More TOP STORIES News