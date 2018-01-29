CUTE ANIMALS

Penguin couple spotted snuggling on birthday date

An adorable penguin couple was spotted snuggling on a birthday date at Monterey Bay Aquarium. (Monterey Bay Aquarium)

MONTEREY, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you're searching for couple goals, look no further than the Monterey Bay Aquarium! An adorable penguin couple was spotted snuggling on a birthday date by the sea.

In a photo tweeted by the aquarium, Amigo the penguin can be seen getting close to Elizabeth the penguin on her 9th "hatchday."

The loving embrace was captured by aviculturist Kim Fukuda as the two gazed at the sea.


Aquarium staff said Elizabeth joined them in 2015 and is currently paired with Amigo, but is "still pretty independent and can be seen by herself a lot of the time."

See if you can spot the cute couple on the aquarium's live penguin camera below.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalcute animalsmontery bay aquariumCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CUTE ANIMALS
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand
Baby penguins ready for their close-up at Long Beach aquarium
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Kitten rescued from inside wheel well of car in East LA
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News