Big Bear eagles live cam shows Jackie and Shadow's eaglets, nest - LIVE

Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, have welcomed eaglets into the world! Watch live as the proud parents keep a close eye on their babies. Original live video courtesy of FOBBV.

Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, have welcomed eaglets into the world! Watch live as the proud parents keep a close eye on their babies. Original live video courtesy of FOBBV.

Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, have welcomed eaglets into the world! Watch live as the proud parents keep a close eye on their babies. Original live video courtesy of FOBBV.

Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, have welcomed eaglets into the world! Watch live as the proud parents keep a close eye on their babies. Original live video courtesy of FOBBV.

BIG BEAR, Calif. -- Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, have welcomed eaglets into the world! You can watch live as the proud parents keep a close eye on their babies.

Original live video courtesy of FOBBV.

The first eaglet arrived Monday night, popping out of its shell shortly before 11:30 p.m. The special moment was captured live during the 11 p.m. newscast of ABC7 Eyewitness News.

The second chick hatched sometime in the overnight hours.

Jackie and Shadow are taking turns watching and feeding the baby birds, who won't be able to leave the nest for about 10 to 14 weeks.

The baby birds are unnamed, but suggestions will come from the public. The tough decision-makers will be local Big Bear third-graders.

In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit via a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

WATCH: Big Bear eaglets promising sign for species, wildlife expert says