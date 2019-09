FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A loose emu on Highway 99 near Madera made for an unusual sight Friday afternoon.Madera California Highway Patrol posted images to its Facebook page with the caption, "no you weren't watching a live-action Liberty Mutal commercial."Officers were able to round up the bird with no injuries.The Facebook post went on to say, Animal Control helped safely transport, "Limu the Emu to animal jail, although units are still looking for Doug."