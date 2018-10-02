U.S. & WORLD

Police chase runaway cows in Georgia

Police chase cows in Georgia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 2, 2018.

Police in Georgia went on an unusual chase- they had to round up a herd of cows that got loose.

About 70 cattle went on the lam after the tractor-trailer that was hauling them overturned on an interstate.

One officer was knocked over by a running cow.

Authorities tried to use portable barricades in their efforts to corral the runaway cattle.

Eventually, they caught up with all but two of them.
