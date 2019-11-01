Pets & Animals

Sanger horse competing at prestigious Breeder's Cup

If you're looking for a horse to bet on this weekend at the prestigious Breeder's Cup, you don't have to go far to find an entry from the Central Valley.

Sanger's own Acclimate is set to load into the starting gates at Santa Anita park where the purse is $4 million.

Born and raised in the valley, Acclimate is racing out of Old English Rancho in Sanger.

He is going off at 20 to 1 odds in the race right now.

Acclimate's post time is scheduled for 4:40 on Saturday.
