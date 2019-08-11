Pets & Animals

Shadow of manatee give Florida swimmers a scare

A manatee going about its business in the water near Indian Shores, Florida, recently took several bathers by surprise as it moved through the water.

Aerial footage shows it passing near groups of people in the water, and a lot of them jumping back in fright.

Everyone figured out it was a manatee and not a shark.See Through Canoe posted the video to its Facebook page with the caption, "I'm going to call this one 'Boo.'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify man fatally stabbed in central Fresno
Fresno Police issue 65 citations while promoting motorcycle safety
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Vegetation fire burns in Madera County, Hwy 145 reopened
Fire crews battle 10 acre grass fire in Fresno County
Show More
CHP rescues hiker lost in Sierra National Forest
New neighbor conflict in same spot where suspect shot sheriff's deputy
4 injured after ambulance overturns in NY accident, officials say
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Driveby shooting critically injures woman in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News