A manatee going about its business in the water near Indian Shores, Florida, recently took several bathers by surprise as it moved through the water.
Aerial footage shows it passing near groups of people in the water, and a lot of them jumping back in fright.
Everyone figured out it was a manatee and not a shark.See Through Canoe posted the video to its Facebook page with the caption, "I'm going to call this one 'Boo.'"
Shadow of manatee give Florida swimmers a scare
