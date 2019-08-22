Pets & Animals

New study from UCLA finds 'crazy cat lady' stereotype is a myth

LOS ANGELES -- It's the news cat owners have been waiting for - Owning lots of cats doesn't necessarily mean you're mad, sad or anxious.

Researchers at UCLA analyzed more than 500 pet owners and found nothing to support the long-held "crazy cat lady" stereotype.

The research team observed how people reacted to distress calls from animals and also compared pet ownership with mental health-related or social difficulties.

The conclusion backs a 2017 study that found no link between cat ownership and the development of psychotic symptoms.
