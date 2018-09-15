PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Snake spotted in Hurricane Florence floodwaters

RALEIGH --
Threats from Hurricane Florence don't only include storm surges, flooding, and rough winds - they also include snakes.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence becomes a tropical storm


A reporter at our sister station ABC11 learned that the hard way Saturday morning after coming across a snake in the floodwater while reporting on the storm at Crabtree Creek in Raleigh.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw footage of the snake


Thad Bowman with Alligator Adventure told Myrtle Beach Online the reason snakes are out is because their habitats are along waterways and flooding could dislocate them.

RELATED: Gator spotted crossing the road after Florence

Experts warn that some of the snakes in the floodwaters could be venomous, ABC11 reports.

Florence, now a tropical storm, is expected to linger for days, bringing extensive flooding to the Carolinas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakeraleigh newshurricane florencefloodingRaleigh
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News