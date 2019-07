Week-long CCSPCA camp gives kids hands-on experience caring for animals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids are getting some hands-on experience taking care of animals at the Central California SPCA this week.Monday, kids socialized with a dog and took him outside for a short walk in the shade.The Pawsitive Adventures Animal camp runs all week long, covering everything from cats, dogs, wildlife and barn animals."They're just going to get a wide variety of experience with animals," said humane educator Thalia Arenas. "So if there are kids out there that love animals and they wanna come and participate in a week-long summer session we'd love to have them."There's another session coming up the week of July 15th which runs from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.You can sign up your kids online here