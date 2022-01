FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A widespread PG&E scam is reaching customers across the Central Valley.Officials say scammers are calling residents posing as the utility company.They are threatening to shut off power if payments are not made.Scammers are requesting prepaid credit cards and cash payments from customers.PG&E says it will never ask you for that type of payment.The company also says service shutoff notices are shared on your monthly bill.If a phone call or email seems suspicious, hang up immediately.You can call PG&E yourself to check your account status.