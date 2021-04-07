PG&E to end suspension of disconnections for unpaid bills June 30

The moratorium was first issued in March 2020 and applied to both residential and commercial customers.
The utility company is now urging customers who have outstanding balances to work with the company to find assistance options before the customer protection program ends.
PG&E officials say they have offered payment plans to more than 1.6 million people and plan to continue to do so after the deadline.
The company said it wouldn't be immediately disconnecting electricity and gas right after June 30. Instead, it plans to offer a grace period for customers who are still unable to pay their bills.
Those who need to recertify for PG&E's assistance programs such as CARE, FERA or Medical Baseline Program will have throughout the year to re-enroll.
For more information, call 1-800-743-5000 or go to PG&E's website.