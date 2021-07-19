2 Valley men arrested for allegedly attacking people with guns, swords at pigeon racing event

A group pulled up in four vehicles at the July 10 event, and shot and stabbed three people, the sheriff's office says.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 Valley men arrested for allegedly attacking people with guns, swords at pigeon racing event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men from the Central Valley have been arrested for allegedly shooting people and stabbing them with swords at a pigeon racing event 8 days ago.

Sutter County Sheriff's officials say Fresno resident Satvir Singh Cheem and Selma resident Karanjeet Singh were part of a group of attackers who arrived at the July 10 event in the town of Robbins.

The group pulled up in four vehicles, carrying handguns and swords, and shot and stabbed three people at the event, the sheriff's office says.

One victim was shot in the foot, one in the thigh, and the third victim was shot in numerous places as well as stabbed in the neck. The two victims that were shot in the foot and thigh have been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim remains in critical condition.

Officials have not yet released the victims' identities. Detectives say the attack was retaliation in an ongoing dispute that was sparked at a previous pigeon racing event.

Anyone who has information about the case is urged to contact the Sutter County Sheriff's Office investigation unit at (530)822-2310.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoselmaswordattackviolenceguns
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News