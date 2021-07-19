2 Valley men arrested for allegedly attacking people with guns, swords at pigeon racing event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men from the Central Valley have been arrested for allegedly shooting people and stabbing them with swords at a pigeon racing event 8 days ago.Sutter County Sheriff's officials say Fresno resident Satvir Singh Cheem and Selma resident Karanjeet Singh were part of a group of attackers who arrived at the July 10 event in the town of Robbins.The group pulled up in four vehicles, carrying handguns and swords, and shot and stabbed three people at the event, the sheriff's office says.One victim was shot in the foot, one in the thigh, and the third victim was shot in numerous places as well as stabbed in the neck. The two victims that were shot in the foot and thigh have been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim remains in critical condition.Officials have not yet released the victims' identities. Detectives say the attack was retaliation in an ongoing dispute that was sparked at a previous pigeon racing event.Anyone who has information about the case is urged to contact the Sutter County Sheriff's Office investigation unit at (530)822-2310.