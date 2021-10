PINE RIDGE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of volunteers spent their Saturday cutting, chipping, and hauling wood - all for a good cause.The Sierra Resource Conservation District organized a cleanup event in the Pine Ridge community on Saturday.Volunteers worked to clear the area of wildfire fuels - as nearby residents are still rebuilding from last year's Creek Fire.Organizers say they'll continue to hold these events in the months to come - to help protect their neighbors from wildfire dangers.