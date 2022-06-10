Singer Pink visits Central Valley water park

On Thursday, Pink posted about her visit to the Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park in Mariposa County, saying she had 'an absolute blast'.
The water park replied to her Instagram post, saying it enjoyed hosting her.
"Thank you so much Alecia!! It was great to meet you! We enjoyed hosting all of you and hope to see you again!"
Pink's real name is Alecia Moore. She is known for hit songs like 'So What,' 'U + Ur Hand,' 'What About Us' and 'Raise Your Glass.'
Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park, located at Lake McClure, is a popular North Valley attraction just over 50 miles from Yosemite National Park.
It is the largest floating, inflatable water park in North America.