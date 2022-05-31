Community & Events

Largest inflatable water park in North America returning to Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, the largest floating, inflatable water park in North America will return to Lake McSwain in Mariposa County.

Splash-N-Dash has new obstacles to take on this year.

The owner said they are repaying customers who came out when the park reopened in 2021.

Tuesday is the last day to get a season pass at 20% off.

Splash-N-Dash will open Saturday, June 4 and stay open through Labor Day.
