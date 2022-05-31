Largest inflatable water park in North America returning to Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, the largest floating, inflatable water park in North America will return to Lake McSwain in Mariposa County.Splash-N-Dash has new obstacles to take on this year.The owner said they are repaying customers who came out when the park reopened in 2021.Tuesday is the last day to get a season pass at 20% off.Splash-N-Dash will open Saturday, June 4 and stay open through Labor Day.