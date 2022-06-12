acts of kindness

Fresno Fire joins local non-profit to support ex-firefighter battling rare disease

Fresno Fire, non-profit support ex-firefighter battling rare disease

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit is taking action with its signature pink fire truck, patrol car and motorcycles to provide moral support for those battling life-threatening illnesses.

'Pink Heals' made a special stop for Nila Dixon Begrin.

Dixon is a long-time volunteer with 'Pink Heals' and a former firefighter, but on Saturday, the support was for her.

She's now back home recovering from her fourth craniotomy after battling a rare disease where the base of her skull is thinner than the average person's skull, so it fractures easily.

It was the first time the non-profit has made a traditional home visit since the start of the pandemic.

Members of the Fresno Fire department also visited to show their support.

Dixon was gifted pink roses and a swag bag before the entire group prayed for her healing.
