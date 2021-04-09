Drowning victim at Pismo Beach identified as Tulare County man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man has been found dead at Pismo Beach.State park rangers and San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies say they pulled a man's body from the ocean on Wednesday morning.Investigators have now identified the man as 58-year-old John Moore from Exeter.Deputies were called to reports of a body in the water around 3:30 in the morning Wednesday.Two hours later, they found Moore dead.The cause of death has not been determined but investigators say foul play is not suspected.