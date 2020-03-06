pixar

Pixar's new film 'Onward' is based on its director's yearning for his own father

By
Pixar altered the film-making universe.

The lovable lamp Luxo Jr launched the Pixar brand in 1986.

Inside the Steve Jobs building in Emeryville, you're greeted by iconic images ingrained in your brain.

The movies created here were more than just box office hits. Several earned Academy awards and Golden Globes.

They inspire creative minds like writer-director Bobby Rubio.

"It's very exciting because you can see all the legacy of Pixar when you see the Oscars," says Rubio.

The sprawling 16-acre campus features a soccer field and two cafes for the 1.200 employees.

Onward is the next Pixar film, which will be released on March 6th. It tells the story of two brothers who long to enjoy one more day with their late father.

Ian and Barley Lightfoot take us on a magical adventure but for director Dan Scanlon, it was a very personal story.

"My father passed away when I was a year old. My brother was three so we had no memories of him. We always wondered who he was obviously and how we were like him," says Scanlon.

It's up to the brothers to make him whole. A scene where Ian listens to a cassette tape to hear his father's voice actually played out in Dan's life.

"Yeah, when I was about Ian's age, a teenager, my family was sent a cassette tape," he says.

Scanlon set out to bring that joy to the big screen.

Actors Tom Holland and Chris Pratt brought Ian and Barley to life.

Onward's the latest Pixar film to show how characters handle difficult real-life situations.

"Sadly, kids deal with death and complicated family relationships," says Scanlon.

Scanlon's grateful to colleagues who helped him create what could be the company's next big hit.

"You start to feel a real sense of camaraderie and trust and I think that helps the crushing panic of trying to live up to these other films."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrelationshipspixar
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PIXAR
Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on roof
Pixar's summer release 'Soul' postponed to November
'Onward' is now on Disney+
Behind the scenes of Pixar's "Onward"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News