Planada Community Center reopens after storms tore through town

People gathered in Planada on Tuesday for the grand reopening of the Community Center.

The center was severely damaged by flooding during severe storms in January.

Officials tell Action News that over $400,000 was spent over the course of six months, and five different departments within Merced County helped to revitalize the community center.

"In January, this was completely destroyed. And we're talking pictures, board games, chairs, tables, the kitchen. Everything had to be gutted in order to rebuild it," said Merced County Deputy Director for HSA, Cesilia Leon

Alicia Rodriguez has been a volunteer at the center for several years. She said she's excited to welcome people back.

"It's part of our lives. And it's in the middle of Planada, right in the park. And it's utilized by a lot of the residents, the community and serves the community," said Rodriguez.

It serves community members like Lupe Ochoa. She's been coming to the center for more than ten years.

"We play cards, we play bingo- I love to play bingo. And then we played cards, Domino's," said Ochoa.

Before the storm ripped through Planada, Ochoa said she looked forward to visiting with her friend Belen at the center.

The two women have been friends for over 30 years, but the last seven months have been rough because they haven't been able to see each other, but now-- they're reunited.

"She says I'm like her sister, I don't have sisters, so," said Ochoa.

The community center is accepting donations.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go to the community center during its business hours.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

