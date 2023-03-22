Supplies donated to Planada schools following severe flooding

School staff and teachers in Planada are feeling the love following devastating flooding from January winter storms.

Pershing Elementary staff came together to collect donations for Planada classrooms after learning about the damage.

Boxes of supplies and goodie bags were delivered from Madera Unified staff with the message, "it takes a village."

Boxes of books, colored pencils and other classroom supplies were delivered to planada staff.

Goodie bags were also put together for each teacher.