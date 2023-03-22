WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Taking Action Together

Supplies donated to Planada schools following severe flooding

Pershing Elementary staff came together to collect donations for Planada classrooms after learning about the damage.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 4:21PM
Supplies donated to Planada schools following severe flooding
EMBED <>More Videos

School staff and teachers in Planada are feeling the love following devastating flooding from January winter storms.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- School staff and teachers in Planada are feeling the love following devastating flooding from January winter storms.

Boxes of supplies and goodie bags were delivered from Madera Unified staff with the message, "it takes a village."

Pershing Elementary staff came together to collect donations for Planada classrooms after learning about the damage.

Boxes of books, colored pencils and other classroom supplies were delivered to planada staff.

Goodie bags were also put together for each teacher.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW