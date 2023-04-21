New plasma donation center opens in southeast Fresno

An ongoing plasma shortage is causing donation centers to find ways to attract more donors.

Following the process, donors are paid for their lifesaving contributions. They are free to use it however they choose.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ongoing plasma shortage is causing donation centers to find ways to attract more donors.

Octapharma Plasma recently opened a new location in southeast Fresno, at the corner of E. Kings Canyon Road and Peach Avenue. It's the second location in the Central Valley.

"The Clovis location is located over on Shaw. It's been open since 2019, and has been very successful," said regional director Matthew Zaggy. "They are producing anywhere between 200-220 liters of plasma a day. It being right down the road from the new Fresno location, it's showing a lot of huge potential for the amount of life-saving product we can produce."

Plasma, which is in our blood, is used to make medications for rare, chronic conditions. It can also be used during medical emergencies.

To keep up with the demand, the company's regional director said they need loyal donors who can come in two times within a seven-day period.

"Every single new donor is going to go through a full physical with one of our nurses that are on staff and a full medical screening," explained Zaggy.

New donors should expect to be at the center for two hours. Return donors are there for at least an hour.

Following the process, donors are paid for their lifesaving contributions. They are free to use it however they choose.

"From paying bills to groceries to just some little extra fun money on the weekends," Zaggy said.

Information about plasma donation can be found on Octapharma Plasma's website.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.