Octapharma Plasma opens fourth Central California location

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twice a week, Jerry Timblin makes a short drive from Exeter to donate plasma at the Octapharma Plasma center on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.

The facility just opened in December.

"Without the Octapharma Plasma, I wouldn't be able to come back and forth like I do," said Timblin.

Timblin says giving the power of plasma to people who need it is rewarding.

"You're able to help save lives," said Timblin. "Little kids' lives, adults, children. So it makes a big difference, especially for the research."

As an added bonus, Timbliln says becoming a plasma donor has improved his quality of life.

"Helps you want to eat better. You have to keep up your iron and your protein," said Timblin. "Even as an elderly, it makes a difference because without that I probably wouldn't keep up on my protein or my iron."

Tia McGraw, the Director of Operational Excellence and Strategy for Octapharma Plasma says the center makes a positive impact in a variety of ways, including the payments donors receive.

"Being able to offer the South Valley with an opportunity for major economical impact on the local community by not only creating jobs, but also the compensation that's generated for our donors there locally," said McGraw, "that we can reestablish back into the community and help them with their needs."

McGraw explains that plasma that is donated not only helps people in California, but also nationwide.

"Plasma is often used in medical emergencies, such as burn, shock, and trauma, as well as used in over 300 different diseases," said McGraw, "with the most prevalent or the most commonly known as hemophilia, autoimmune disorders and primary immune deficiency."

People who want to donate plasma need to be between 18 to 70 years old, must be in good health and weigh between 110 to 400 pounds, must have a current and valid photo ID, and have a social security card as well as proof of current address.

The exact amount of money you can earn is based on a variety of factors, but the value is universal.

"It's a life-saving mission," said McGraw. "We ask each and every willing and able person to join us on our mission."

