'Playhouse Merced' using mini-camps to help children get creative

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley kids are learning how to express themselves on stage.
"Playhouse Merced" has kicked off a series of mini-camps, allowing children to tap into their creativity.
The "Adventure Hour" camps are designed to teach kids writing, acting and improv skills by sending them on fun quests.
"Playhouse Merced" says these camps give many students their first experience with live theater.
Organizers say one of the greatest rewards is knowing these children could go on to make a difference in their community.
The mini-camps go from 9 am to 12 pm until Thursday.
There's more opportunities for your kids to take part in the performing arts.
For more information, visit their website.
