Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped

By
Fresno police caught the driver after a long chase Saturday morning, but the passenger got away for the moment.

They handcuffed 30-year-old Nadine Langston and questioned her before putting her in the back of a Fresno City College patrol car.

The chase started near FCC at about 3:45 a.m. and it wound through about 15 miles of Fresno, mostly on city streets.

The suspects ran stop lights and even drove over speed bumps in neighborhoods before stopping on Barton near Belmont in southeast Fresno.

They both got out and tried to hide, but police used a canine to sniff out the woman.

Langston is on probation for stealing cars in L.A. No word on whether this car was hers.

At last check, police hadn't found the man, but they have identified him.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected drunk driver kills passenger, damages several cars in downtown Fresno
Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons
Protesters demand more disciplinary action for student who used racial slur
Fresno State suspends Sigma Chi fraternity
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Woman with empty liquor bottles in car crashes in northwest Fresno
Hanford woman arrested for DUI, hit-and-run with her children in the car
Show More
Wires supplying power to marijuana grow causes Fresno house fire
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Alleged drunk driver in deadly central Fresno crash pleads 'not guilty'
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Tulare Police receives armored vehicle from military
More TOP STORIES News