Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped

Fresno police caught the driver after a long chase Saturday morning, but the passenger got away for the moment.They handcuffed 30-year-old Nadine Langston and questioned her before putting her in the back of a Fresno City College patrol car.The chase started near FCC at about 3:45 a.m. and it wound through about 15 miles of Fresno, mostly on city streets.The suspects ran stop lights and even drove over speed bumps in neighborhoods before stopping on Barton near Belmont in southeast Fresno.They both got out and tried to hide, but police used a canine to sniff out the woman.Langston is on probation for stealing cars in L.A. No word on whether this car was hers.At last check, police hadn't found the man, but they have identified him.