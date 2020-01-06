Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville Police arrested a man Monday morning for allegedly sexually abusing children at his daycare. The investigation began on Dec. 30, 2019.Police say 58-year-old Jose Luis Cortez Caballero and his wife have run Caballero Family Child Care for 22 years.Deputies confirmed a female victim and were able to identify multiple witnesses. The ages and when the incidents occurred are not being released.Caballero was arrested at the daycare and booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff on multiple counts of child molestation.Anyone who has information on this man is urged to contact Porterville Police Detective Mark Lightfoot at 559-782-7400.