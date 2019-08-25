Suspect arrested in deadly gas station stabbing

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Isaiah Casillas. (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police tell Action News they arrested a suspect who killed a 20-year-old after an argument at an east central Fresno gas station Saturday morning.Police say 41-year-old Gabriel Vela got into a fight with Isaiah Casillas behind the Fast Trip gas station near Chestnut and Clinton.Vela pulled out a knife and stabbed Casillas several times, then left him to die.Police say Casillas died after paramedics took him to a hospital. They say Casillas is not affiliated with gangs and worked at a local restaurant.Witness told homicide detectives the suspect drove off to the east and disappeared, so officers looked to cameras for help."We are taking a look at the surveillance cameras. Trying to determine if there are any other features that might lead us to our primary suspect," Lt. Bill Dooley. "The clerks say that the argument never happened inside. They weren't even aware of what happened until we arrived."Police say the argument started at the gas pumps then moved behind the building where the stabbing happened.