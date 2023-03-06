3 hospitalized after crash during chase in central Fresno, deputies say

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies say they attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations Sunday night at Maroa and Fedora Avenues.

Authorities say the suspect ran a red light at Clinton and Wishon and crashed into another vehicle that had three people inside.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in the hospital after a pursuit and crash in central Fresno.

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies say they attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations Sunday night at Maroa and Fedora Avenues.

The suspect took off, and a short pursuit took place.

Authorities say the suspect ran a red light at Clinton and Wishon and crashed into another vehicle that had three people inside.

They were all taken to a nearby hospital.

No word on their conditions at this time.

The suspect is in custody and had active warrants for his arrest.

Officials also found burglary tools in his car.