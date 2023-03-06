WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 hospitalized after crash during chase in central Fresno, deputies say

Authorities say the suspect ran a red light at Clinton and Wishon and crashed into another vehicle that had three people inside.

KFSN logo
Monday, March 6, 2023 1:47PM
3 hospitalized after crash during chase in central Fresno: Deputies
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies say they attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations Sunday night at Maroa and Fedora Avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in the hospital after a pursuit and crash in central Fresno.

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies say they attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations Sunday night at Maroa and Fedora Avenues.

The suspect took off, and a short pursuit took place.

Authorities say the suspect ran a red light at Clinton and Wishon and crashed into another vehicle that had three people inside.

They were all taken to a nearby hospital.

No word on their conditions at this time.

The suspect is in custody and had active warrants for his arrest.

Officials also found burglary tools in his car.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW