Police chase driver through Clovis, Fresno: VIDEO

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A runaway driver led Clovis and Fresno police officers on a chase that stretched across both cities Friday night.An ABC30 insider shared a video of the pursuit as police followed the red car through Clovis into the north side of Fresno until the suspect ditched the vehicle near Poplar and Lexington.Officers say the man ran away and began jumping fences in the neighborhood. Clovis Police arrested the 29-year-old suspect and booked into the Fresno County jail.