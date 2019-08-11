Police identify man fatally stabbed in central Fresno

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5457404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man in his thirties has been killed after he was stabbed in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have identified the man stabbed to death in central Fresno Friday night.Officials say Christopher Harper, 38, died from a single stab wound in the upper chest in the area of Belmont and San Pablo Avenues just before 9 p.m.Investigators say Harper and an unidentified woman had some sort of disturbance before the stabbing. At some point during the disturbance, a man showed up to help the woman, according to police.Authorities are asking anyone who knew Harper or has information on the stabbing to contact the Fresno Police Department.