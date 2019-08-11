Police identify man fatally stabbed in central Fresno

Officials say Christopher Harper, 38, died from a single stab wound in the upper chest in the area of Belmont and San Pablo Avenues just before 9 p.m.
Investigators say Harper and an unidentified woman had some sort of disturbance before the stabbing. At some point during the disturbance, a man showed up to help the woman, according to police.
Authorities are asking anyone who knew Harper or has information on the stabbing to contact the Fresno Police Department.
The video below is from a previous broadcast.