stabbing

Police identify man fatally stabbed in central Fresno

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Christopher Harper. (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have identified the man stabbed to death in central Fresno Friday night.

Officials say Christopher Harper, 38, died from a single stab wound in the upper chest in the area of Belmont and San Pablo Avenues just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say Harper and an unidentified woman had some sort of disturbance before the stabbing. At some point during the disturbance, a man showed up to help the woman, according to police.

Authorities are asking anyone who knew Harper or has information on the stabbing to contact the Fresno Police Department.

The video below is from a previous broadcast.

EMBED More News Videos

A man in his thirties has been killed after he was stabbed in central Fresno.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresnofresno police departmentman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly OC stabbing spree
Video shows vicious attack in Orange County stabbing spree
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Vegetation fire shuts down portion of Hwy 145 in Madera County
Fire crews battle 10 acre grass fire in Fresno County
New neighbor conflict in same spot where suspect shot sheriff's deputy
Driveby shooting critically injures woman in central Fresno
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Show More
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly OC stabbing spree
Pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen sex abuse victim
Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported
Coast Guard rescues 37 people from boat off Central America
Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News