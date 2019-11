FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver hit four cars and rolled over his vehicle in Visalia Friday night.Police say a 2018 Nissan Sentra plunged into the other cars on Lovers Lane and Noble around 6 p.m.Paramedics took three people to the hospital for treatment, including the driver, with moderate injuries.Authorities are investigating why the Nissan struck the other cars.