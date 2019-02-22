Police looking for suspects in armed robbery near Fresno State

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery near Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery near Fresno State.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the 7-11 near Shaw and Maple.

Officers say the suspects were armed with a gun when they walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk. There were no customers inside the store at the time of the robbery.

Police say the clerk cooperated, but it's unknown at this time what was taken.

According to officers, they are still trying to determine the mode of transportation.

This same 7-11 was robbed back on February 5th, and police are still investigating whether it's connected to a string of armed robberies in the city.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed in hit-and-run exactly 4 years after fatal DUI crash in same spot
BAD NEWS: Your tax refund is probably going to get smaller
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
2 suspects in custody after ATM robbing spree in Madera
UPDATE: I-5 is now open again over the Grapevine
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Furloughed park ranger wins nearly $30 million lottery jackpot
Show More
Judge denies change of venue for Kori Muhammad trial
Officers on scene of drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Video shows last time Colorado mother killed by her husband was seen alive
CHP, Caltrans, truck drivers say slow down in snow
Dos Palos shooting: Officer may have been shot, killed by Merced Police
More News