Police looking for suspects in armed robbery near Fresno State

Fresno Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery near Fresno State.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the 7-11 near Shaw and Maple.Officers say the suspects were armed with a gun when they walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk. There were no customers inside the store at the time of the robbery.Police say the clerk cooperated, but it's unknown at this time what was taken.According to officers, they are still trying to determine the mode of transportation.This same 7-11 was robbed back on February 5th, and police are still investigating whether it's connected to a string of armed robberies in the city.