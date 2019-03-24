Man burglarizes Kay Jewelers at Visalia Mall, police search for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the man who broke into Kay Jewelers at the Visalia Mall.According to officers, the suspect shattered the glass doors of the mall and made his way to the jewelry store where he pried open the security gate.Police say he stole an underdetermined amount of property before leaving the scene.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department: 559-713-4738.