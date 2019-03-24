burglary

Man burglarizes Kay Jewelers at Visalia Mall, police search for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the man who broke into Kay Jewelers at the Visalia Mall.

According to officers, the suspect shattered the glass doors of the mall and made his way to the jewelry store where he pried open the security gate.

Police say he stole an underdetermined amount of property before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department: 559-713-4738.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyvisaliaburglaryvisaliamallpolice
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Police: Beverage bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into store
Deputies searching for burglary suspects caught on camera
Video captures burglar creeping around 2-year-old's bedroom
Two arrested for attempted burglary of Visalia home
TOP STORIES
Greyhound bus driver arrested for DUI after crash on Highway 99
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Police: 14-year-old shot in the face in Central Fresno
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Deadly Sunday stabbing at central Fresno apartment complex
Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime
Deputies: One person dead in Fresno County homicide, investigation underway
Show More
Thousands flock to Downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest
All lanes reopened on I-5 Grapevine, several injured in pileup crash
Valley man helps veterans receive special proclamation
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Pregnant woman killed, 11-year-old stepdaughter critical after hit-and-run crash
More TOP STORIES News