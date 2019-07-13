vandalism

Police search for vandals who trashed 2 Merced elementary school classrooms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are using security footage to identify the vandals who trashed two classrooms at Burbank Elementary in Merced.

The first break-in happened late Wednesday night. A wiring issue stopped the alarm from setting off, said Sara Sandrik with Merced City School District, but it has since been fixed. Pictures show school supplies thrown across the classroom, leaving it in shambles.

Pictures show school supplies thrown across the classroom, leaving it in shambles. (Merced City School District)



The second incident occurred Thursday night, the suspect broke windows and dumped classroom materials from shelves to the ground. The alarm was triggered, and the suspect fled minutes later without taking anything.

School officials said the classrooms were cleaned up, and the vandalisms are under investigation.
