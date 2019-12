Police say the two women work as a team. While one distracts a victim with conversation, the other will pick-pocket them.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are searching for two thieves who are targeting holiday shoppers at several retail stores.Police say the two women work as a team. While one distracts a victim with a conversation, the other will pick-pocket them. Officials say the suspects have taken several wallets, and then use the stolen credit cards at other stores.Investigators released surveillance images of the women. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-769-5482.