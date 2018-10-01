Police technology helps discover illegal zip guns

Fresno Police's Shottspotter technology helps lead to the discovery of half a dozen illegal zip guns.Officers contacted 40-year old Juan Romo-Bais in the area of Highway 99 and Kern Street after receiving a shotspotter activation shortly before midnight on Sunday.Officers found Romo-Bais with a total of six loaded zip guns he made himself.Five of the six were manufactured to hold and discharge .22 caliber ammunition and one was manufactured to hold and discharge 12-gauge shotgun ammunition.Romo-Bais was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail for several felony weapons charges.