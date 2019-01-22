All Farm Service Agency offices to reopen despite shutdown

The Department of Agriculture has announced it will reopen Farm Service Agency offices nationwide to process loans, tax documents and trade aid payments to farmers and ranchers.The Farm Service Agency had been shuttered since the second week of the shutdown, aside from temporarily reopening select offices last week.From Jan. 28 through Feb. 1, the offices will be open Monday to Friday.From Feb. 4 through Feb. 8, the offices will be open three days a week.Roughly 9,700 federal workers have been called back to work to staff the offices.Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue also announced the deadline for farmers to apply for aid payments to offset their trade losses will be extended to Feb. 14.USDA says these activities were restored because any lapse "would harm funded programs."