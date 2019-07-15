Politics

Beto O'Rourke says ancestor owned slaves

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says he was recently given documents showing that both he and his wife are descended from people who owned slaves.

In a post Sunday night for the website Medium, the former Texas congressman writes that the documents showed that one of his paternal great-great-great grandfathers owned two women in the 1850s.

He says records also showed that one ancestor of his wife, Amy, owned slaves while another was part of the Confederate Army.

O'Rourke notes that he's spoken about the legacy of slavery in the U.S. while campaigning, but that such discussions now have "a much more personal connection."

His revelation follows recent reports that census records show two of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's great-great-grandfathers were slave owners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsslaverypresidential racebeto o'rourkeelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News