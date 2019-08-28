David Valadao announces he's running for Congress again

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After losing his seat in the US House of Representatives by just 862 votes in 2018, David Valadao has announced that he will run again in 2020.Valadao, a Republican, was first elected to the House in 2012 but lost his seat in 2018 in an extremely close race against Democrat TJ Cox.In a statement, Valadao said he "cannot continue to sit silent while TJ Cox pursues a radical liberal agenda that hurts our communities.""The Central Valley needs a strong voice they can trust representing them in Congress, someone who listens and understands that Central Valley residents just want an opportunity to provide and build a better life for their families," he added in his statement.Born and raised in Hanford, Valadao attended College of the Sequoias."This community faces many challenges. We need to protect our water, make health care more affordable and accessible, work to bring new jobs and job training to the Central Valley, and stand up for seniors and veterans to ensure they get the benefits they deserve," Valadao said.In response, a statement from the office of Congressman TJ Cox said he "hit the ground running when he took office in January, and he's already delivering for the working families of the Central Valley and standing up to Trump's out of control presidency. "The 21st Congressional District includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare, and Kern Counties.